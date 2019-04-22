Houser was called up by the Brewers ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Cardinals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers needed a spot start with Freddy Peralta (shoulder) on the injured list, but Peralta's stay isn't expected to be a long one, so Houser may not remain on the roster for long. Donnie Hart was optioned in a corresponding move.

