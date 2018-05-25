Houser was recalled from Double-A Biloxi on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser will surface in the big leagues for the second time this season, after Jorge Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 25-year-old right-hander appeared in eight games at Double-A, accruing a 4.73 ERA with 30 strikeouts and seven walks over 26.2 innings. Houser figures to fit into a long relief role, although he could also be an option for a spot start if needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories