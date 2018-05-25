Brewers' Adrian Houser: Called up Friday
Houser was recalled from Double-A Biloxi on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Houser will surface in the big leagues for the second time this season, after Jorge Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 25-year-old right-hander appeared in eight games at Double-A, accruing a 4.73 ERA with 30 strikeouts and seven walks over 26.2 innings. Houser figures to fit into a long relief role, although he could also be an option for a spot start if needed.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Headed back to Double-A•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Recalled from Double-A•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: On verge of Cactus League appearance•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Scheduled for live BP•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Throws bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Behind schedule following appendectomy•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...