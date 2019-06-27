Houser (2-2) was charged with the loss Wednesday after a two-inning start against the Mariners that included three runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Houser struck out the side in the first inning but allowed a pair of runs along the way. The Mariners continued to get to him in the second frame with another pair of walks and a run with the second triple of the night. In all, it took Houser 64 pitches to get through three innings. The 26-year-old had been dominant in a high-leverage reliever role this season, but is now filling in for Jimmy Nelson while he works out his mechanics in the bullpen. Over 33.1 innings, Houser owns a 2.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB. He'll look to extend his efficiency during his next start Monday against Cincinnati.