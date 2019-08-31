Brewers' Adrian Houser: Cleared for Monday's start
Houser (hip) is listed as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Astros.
Houser's inclusion on the Brewers' pitching schedule to begin the upcoming week implies that the left hip discomfort that prompted his early exit in his Aug. 27 outing against the Cardinals won't be a hindrance moving forward. While he'll get a tough draw against a powerful Houston offense, Houser could make for a decent lineup option in weekly leagues with a second turn set to come the following weekend versus the Cubs. Houser has posted a 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings in his six starts since rejoining the Milwaukee rotation July 30.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Hopeful to make next start•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Start shortened by hip issue•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Solid in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Scoops up win in solid showing•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Settles for no-decision•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Receiving another start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....