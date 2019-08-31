Houser (hip) is listed as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Astros.

Houser's inclusion on the Brewers' pitching schedule to begin the upcoming week implies that the left hip discomfort that prompted his early exit in his Aug. 27 outing against the Cardinals won't be a hindrance moving forward. While he'll get a tough draw against a powerful Houston offense, Houser could make for a decent lineup option in weekly leagues with a second turn set to come the following weekend versus the Cubs. Houser has posted a 2.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings in his six starts since rejoining the Milwaukee rotation July 30.