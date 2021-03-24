Houser (thumb) will serve as the Brewers' starting pitcher in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser previously experienced some right thumb discomfort in his third spring outing March 14, but he was able to stay on turn and pitch through the issue in Milwaukee's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He covered 3.1 innings and gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in that outing, so the Brewers may be looking for him to build up for 4-to-5 innings Wednesday. Houser may need a strong showing against Colorado to bolster his case for an Opening Day rotation spot, as Freddy Peralta, Josh Lindblom and Brett Anderson may rank ahead of him in the pecking order for back-end starting roles.