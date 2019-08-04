Brewers' Adrian Houser: Coughs up four runs in loss
Houser (4-5) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss to the Cubs.
Houser's day started off on the wrong foot when he was taken deep by Jason Heyward for a leadoff shot. He gave up two more runs in the second inning before giving up another solo homer to Kyle Schwarber in the fifth. Houser's ERA ballooned up to 4.24 and he's now 0-5 in eight starts this season. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation after this one.
