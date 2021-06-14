Houser allowed two runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Pirates. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Houser worked through five innings of one-run ball before a solo shot by Jacob Stallings chased him from the game with two outs in the sixth frame. His ERA dropped slightly to 3.62 through 64.2 innings this season. He's allowed two or fewer runs in four straight outings and seven of his last eight. Houser is lined up to face the Rockies in Colorado next weekend.