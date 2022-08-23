Houser (elbow) joined the Brewers' taxi squad in Los Angeles on Monday and could be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser has been on the shelf since July 2 with a right flexor strain, but he looks to be healthy again after making three rehab starts at Triple-A Nashville earlier this month. The 29-year-old had been scheduled to make another start for Nashville this past Sunday, but he was scratched in a decision that was apparently not injury-related. The Brewers will have an opening in the rotation for Houser after Aaron Ashby (shoulder) was placed on the IL on Monday, but expectations should be tempered for the right-hander if he does in fact get the starting nod Wednesday. Prior to landing on the IL, Houser submitted a 4.72 ERA and 7.7 K-BB% across 15 starts, and his results during the rehab assignment weren't overly impressive (3.24 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10:7 K:BB in 8.1 innings).