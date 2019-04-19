Houser is 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and 18:2 K:BB in 16.1 innings over three starts with Triple-A San Antonio.

Houser began the season in the minors, but he may not be there for long, as his early performance gives him a strong case to fill the opening in the Brewers' rotation created by the placement of starter Freddy Peralta (shoulder) on the injured list.