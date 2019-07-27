Houser is a candidate to rejoin the starting rotation for the upcoming series against Oakland, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

If the Brewers aren't buyers before the deadline, either Freddy Peralta or Houser will resume a starting role due to recent injuries to Brandon Woodruff (oblique) and Jhoulys Chacin (lat). The 26-year-old earned the win after retiring five consecutive Cubs hitters Friday. In three bullpen appearances since forfeiting his starting spot, Houser has allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four across five innings.