Houser (1-0) earned the win Wednesday after holding the White Sox scoreless with five strikeouts across seven innings. He allowed five hits and a pair of walks.

In what turned into a pitcher's duel, Houser eclipsed his opponent Dallas Keuchel, spinning seven scoreless innings to snap Chicago's six-game winning streak. While the right-hander has yet to display consistency, the potential is certainly there. He's only allowed one run across two appearances this year, and closed out 2019 with a solid second half. His brilliance will be put to the test when the 27-year-old takes on a tough Tuesday matchup against the Twins.