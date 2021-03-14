Houser exited Sunday's spring game against the Mariners due to right thumb discomfort.
Houser was sharp in Sunday's start but was removed from the game with two outs in the second inning. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be forced to miss additional time as a result of the injury.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Exits with trainer•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Four strikeouts in second outing•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Ineffective over four innings•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Struggles with control•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Takes fourth loss•