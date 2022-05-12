Houser (3-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Reds after allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts across four innings.

Houser was hurt by an error during the opening frame which resulted in four unearned runs coming across, and he also struggled in the second inning as Cincinnati struck for three more runs. The loss broke a string of three straight victories for the right-hander, and it was already the fourth time this season he's walked at least three batters in an outing. Houser has a 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB across 30.1 innings and lines up to pitch early next week versus Atlanta.