Houser was removed from Tuesday's start against the Cardinals with an apparent groin injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander appeared to suffer the injury during the fourth inning as he landed awkwardly while delivering a pitch. Houser exited in line for the loss and allowed three runs on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks over 3.1 frames. He limped off the field under his own power, and it's unclear how the injury will affect his next turn through the rotation.