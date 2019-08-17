Brewers' Adrian Houser: Deserves better than no-decision
Houser allowed one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.
The 26-year-old didn't record as many strikeouts as in his last outing, but he's yielded just two runs in his last 13 frames (1.38 ERA). While he failed to record the win, Houser is still 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in his last seven appearances. Overall, he is 5-5 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 76.2 innings this season. Houser is scheduled to pitch again at the Cardinals on Wednesday.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Receiving another start•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Coughs up four runs in loss•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Gets another turn•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Stymies A's in return to rotation•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Could rejoin rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...