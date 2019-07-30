Brewers' Adrian Houser: Draws start Tuesday
The Brewers confirmed that Houser would start Tuesday's series opener against the Athletics, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Houser has previously made six starts for Milwaukee this season, posting a 7.83 ERA and allowing a .433 wOBA across 23 innings. Those ratios don't inspire much confidence in his abilities as he steps back into the rotation, but the Brewers are short on appealing alternatives with Brandon Woodruff (oblique), Jhoulys Chacin (lat) and Jimmy Nelson (elbow) all stuck on the injured list. Considering Houser hasn't started in two weeks and has made three relief appearances of no more than two innings since that time, he'll likely face some sort of restriction with his pitch count as he re-enters the rotation.
