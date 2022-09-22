Houser allowed three hits with no walks or strikeouts across 4.2 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Houser generated only two swinging strikes across 74 total pitches, but he managed to turn in an effective outing. Perhaps most encouragingly, he didn't surrender a free pass, as he had walked multiple batters in four of five outings since returning from the injured list -- good for a 5.9 BB/9. For the season, Houser has a 4.62 ERA with only a 66:43 K:BB across 99.1 innings.