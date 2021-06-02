Houser allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks over five innings out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Tigers.

The right-hander previously lined up to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, but he was called upon in long relief Tuesday with starter Eric Lauer lasting only two frames. The Brewers have scheduled off days Wednesday and Monday, allowing them to tweak the starting rotation ahead of the four-game set versus Arizona. Brett Anderson is now set to start Thursday, while Houser should make another start sometime next week.