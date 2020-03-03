Brewers' Adrian Houser: Exit purely precautionary
Houser's removal from his outing Monday against the White Sox due to thumb tightness was purely precautionary, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
General manager David Stearns didn't' sound particularly concerned following the game, and the pitcher himself echoed similar sentiments Tuesday. It remains to be seen when he'll get back on the mound, but it doesn't sound as if a trip to the injured list to start the season is likely.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Exits with thumb tightness•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Two scoreless frames in spring game•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Fires four shutout innings•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Tabbed for Game 162•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Works four innings•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Tough loss against Padres•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...