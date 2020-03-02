Play

Houser left Monday's B game with thumb tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser was scheduled to throw three innings in Monday's game, but he exited after 2.1 innings after he experienced a little thumb tightness. General manager David Stearns downplayed the severity following the game, saying that Houser left because he didn't want to push it. His status is worth monitoring going forward, but early reports are that the issue could be relatively minor.

