Houser left Sunday's spring start against the Mariners with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Houser had an awkward follow through with two outs in the third inning Sunday, and he exited the game after a short visit with a trainer. The nature and severity of the injury isn't yet known. Prior to his departure, Houser allowed no runs and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 scoreless innings.
