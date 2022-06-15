Houser (3-7) took the loss to the Mets on Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Houser made a mess of things right away, allowing hits to four of the first five batters he faced while also uncorking a wild pitch in a three-run first inning for New York. He wasn't all that bad from there, but regardless Houser has now dropped five straight decisions. The right-hander sure isn't pitching like a rotation mainstay, but it doesn't seem like his starting job is in serious jeopardy yet, especially with Freddy Peralta (lat) now on the 60-day injured list for Milwaukee.