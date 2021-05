Houser (3-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The right-hander not only took care of business on the mound, throwing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes in his second straight quality start, he also aided his own cause at the plate with a solo shot off Daniel Castano in the fourth inning. Houser will take a 3.44 ERA and 31:11 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next outing.