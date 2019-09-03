Houser threw 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Monday, giving up one earned run on five hits, striking out six and walking two as the Brewers eventually fell 3-2 in 10 innings.

He did well to hold a tough Astros lineup to a single run, but Houser couldn't quite reach the five-inning threshold that would have qualified him for a decision, as he wasn't very efficient in tossing 98 pitches. The 26-year-old is still posting respectable numbers in 2019, as he's got a 3.45 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and a 93:32 K:BB over 91.1 innings.