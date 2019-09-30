Houser allowed a hit and a walk over four shutout innings Sunday, striking out five in the extra-innings loss to Colorado.

Houser left the game too early to earn a personal win but the Rockies tacking four unanswered runs on the Brewers' bullpen would've spoiled it anyway. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.72 alongside a 117:37 K:BB over 111.1 innings. Houser's season may be finished with Milwaukee facing a tough test in Washington for the NL Wild Card game.