Houser allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across five shutout innings Thursday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Houser held the Padres in check to deliver his second scoreless outing of the season. He's now allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his 10 starts, but he has also failed to work at least five innings on four occasions. The end result is an uninspiring 4.07 ERA with a 42:21 K:BB across 48.2 frames on the season.