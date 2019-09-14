Brewers' Adrian Houser: Folds against Cards
Houser (6-6) took the loss Friday as the Brewers were routed 10-0 by the Cardinals, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out five.
Paul Goldschmidt's third-inning grand slam accounted for all the damage off Houser, but that was more than enough with Milwaukee's bats coming up empty on the night. The right-hander will carry a 3.84 ERA and 104:36 K:BB through 98.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Padres.
