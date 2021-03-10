Houser allowed one earned run over 1.2 innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants. He gave up three hits and posted a 4:0 K:BB in the contest.

Houser was not particularly sharp Tuesday, and he was removed from the game in the first inning after reaching his pitch limit. Due to the revised rules, though, he re-entered in the second inning and struck out the side after allowing a home run to the first batter in the frame. Houser has held his own up to this point of the spring, which gives him up a leg up in the competition for the fifth spot in the Brewers' starting rotation.