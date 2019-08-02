Houser will make his next start Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Houser was added to the rotation out necessity earlier this week and delivered perhaps the best of his seven starts this season, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision. He'll be rewarded with another turn as a result, though he'll remain one of the pitchers most at risk of losing his starting job once Jhoulys Chacin (lat) returns from the 10-day injured list, likely around mid-to-late August.