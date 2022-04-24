Houser (1-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Phillies, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

Philadelphia grabbed a 3-0 lead through three innings, but Houser was able to settle down in the middle frames and give Milwaukee's offense a chance to get rolling. The 29-year-old right-hander tossed 58 of 85 pitches for strikes before exiting as he recorded his first quality start of the season, and he generated seven groundball outs versus zero flyball outs -- a pattern he'll need to continue to have success given his lack of whiffs (15.6 percent strikeout rate through 15.1 innings).