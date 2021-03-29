Houser is slated to start the Brewers' third game of the season April 4 against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The back end of the Milwaukee rotation was unsettled heading into spring training, but Houser, Brett Anderson and Freddy Peralta were able to lock up the final three spots, resulting in Josh Lindblom moving to the bullpen and Eric Lauer and Jordan Zimmermann getting demoted to minor-league camp. Houser may not head into Opening Day with much job security, however, coming off a 2020 campaign in which he saw his strikeout rate plummet steeply and his ERA climb by nearly a run and a half from 2019. He didn't restore much faith over his five starts this spring, giving up 12 runs (11 earned) on 19 hits and five walks over 12 frames.