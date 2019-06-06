Houser allowed just one unearned run over three innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins. He gave up one hit and posted a 6:1 K:BB.

Houser allowed five earned runs over four innings in a spot start April 22, but he has been outstanding since, giving up only two earned runs over 18.1 innings (0.98 ERA) while posting a 1.09 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB. He is working mainly in low-stress situations, at least in part due to his ability to throw multiple innings, which he has done eight times in 11 appearances this season.