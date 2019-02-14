Houser was granted a fourth minor-league option Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Typically, players on the 40-man roster are only allotted three minor-league options However, since Houser missed nearly the entire 2017 season -- an option year -- due to Tommy John surgery, he is eligible for a fourth minor-league option. This certainly bodes well for the Brewers, as it gives them a bit more roster flexibility, though it could hurt Houser's chances of breaking camp with the big-league club since he's now able to be stashed in the minors a bit longer.

More News
Our Latest Stories