Brewers' Adrian Houser: Gives up four runs in loss
Houser (2-4) gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three through six innings to take the loss against the Braves on Monday.
Houser gave up a three-run home run in the fourth inning but otherwise found his way out of trouble until he quickly gave up three hits to start the seventh inning that ended his outing. This was a step in the right direction for the 26-year-old after giving up five runs in only four innings last time out. Houser has a 2-4 record with a 4.25 ERA, a 9.3 K/9 and a 3.7 BB/9 through 20 appearances this season. Houser is expected to make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
