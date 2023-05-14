Houser allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Saturday.

Houser was somewhat fortunate to have escaped the outing with just three runs on his ledger, as he allowed multiple baserunners in each of his four full frames. The right-hander remained in the contest to begin the fifth but was yanked after surrendering a leadoff solo homer to Salvador Perez. Houser didn't fool many batters with just five swinging strikes, and he needed 88 pitches to get just 12 outs. He'll likely remain in the rotation for the time being, though he's failed to impress through his first two starts, allowing five runs and 15 hits over 8.2 frames.