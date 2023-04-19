Houser (groin) allowed two runs over three innings of work with a walk and five strikeouts in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Houser threw 59 pitches with 37 of them landing for strikes. It's the second rehab appearance for the right-hander as he works his way back from groin tightness that has sidelined him for the beginning of the 2023 campaign. Assuming a good report after the outing, there's a good chance Houser joins the Brewers as a multi-inning relief option by the end of the week.