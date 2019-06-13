Houser pitched two scoreless innings and picked up his second win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Astros.

Houser entered Wednesday's contest in the 13th inning and kept the Astros off the scoreboard, and he remained in the game for the 14th frame after the Brewers scored three runs in the top of the inning and was able to seal the win. Houser has posted a zero in the earned run column in eight straight outings, and has been stellar over the 15 innings during that span, giving up just seven hits while posting a 21:7 K:BB.