Houser (3-4) took the loss during Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Atlanta, allowing an unearned run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Houser and Atlanta starter Tucker Davidson went toe-to-toe in this one, unfortunately for the 29-year-old a fifth inning Mike Brosseau error on a potential inning-ending double play let home a run that proved enough to saddle him with a second straight loss. He's now surrendered a surprising six unearned runs over his last three starts though the six strikeouts match a season high. He'll most likely take the hill again early next week against San Diego.