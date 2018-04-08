Brewers' Adrian Houser: Headed back to Double-A
Houser was optioned to Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.
The Brewers are expected to announce a corresponding move Monday. During his brief time with the big club, Houser appeared in one game and pitched two innings, over which he allowed one hit and struck out three batters.
