Houser will be placed on the injured list after suffering an elbow injury during Thursday's start against Pittsburgh, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser exited Thursday's outing after only 2.1 innings due to tightness in his right elbow. There's no further information currently available, though manager Craig Counsell said Houser will return to Milwaukee to have his elbow examined. The move has not yet been made official, but Houser will be out until at least mid-July.