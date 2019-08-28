Houser (hip) said after his early departure in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals that he's hopeful to make his next turn through the rotation Sept. 2 versus the Astros, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Houser was cruising along to his fourth straight strong start in a row Tuesday before being pulled after five innings with left hip discomfort. When speaking to the media about the matter afterward, Houser said he didn't feel he had his best command while pitching through the issue, prompting the Brewers to pull him from the contest early. After receiving treatment from the training staff over the next few days, Houser believes he'll be good to go next week. If Houser doesn't progress as quickly as hoped, a team off day Thursday coupled with the expanded roster in September would allow the Brewers to give the righty as much time as he needs to heal up without having to place him on the injured list.