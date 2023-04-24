Houser (groin) worked 4.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Nashville, striking out two while allowing six hits and no walks.

The right-hander built up to 69 pitches (46 strikes) in the third outing of his rehab assignment and was in control throughout the day, as none of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases. Before landing on the injured list prior to Opening Day with a right groin issue, Houser appeared to be ticketed for a bullpen role, but the Brewers now appear to be prepping him for a potential rotation spot with long-term injuries to Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Aaron Ashby (shoulder) having already tested the team's depth. For the time being, Colin Rea is locked in as the Brewers' No. 5 starter, but a poor outing Monday versus a weak Detroit offense could result in a demotion back to Triple-A. Houser will likely be the next man up if the Brewers decide to move Rea out of the rotation or if another starter succumbs to an injury.