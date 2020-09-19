Houser allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Friday.

Houser's struggles were not his fault alone -- the Brewers defense did him few favors -- but he was in line for the loss when he exited. The Brewers' six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth allowed Houser to escape the outing with no damage to his record. The 27-year-old now has a 5.33 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 50.2 innings this season. He's failed to pitch more than five innings in each of his last five starts. Houser's next start is expected to be Wednesday in Cincinnati.