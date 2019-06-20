Houser threw 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates. He allowed just one hit and posted a 4:0 K:BB.

Houser entered Wednesday's contest in relief of Zach Davies after the starter lasted just 2.2 innings, and he left both the Brewers and himself in position to pick up the win when he left the game. While Houser did not end up picking up that win, he did continue his run of dominance: since allowing five earned runs in his first big-league appearance of the season, he has pitched 26.2 innings and has posted a 1.01 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 32:11 K:BB.