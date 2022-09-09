Houser is slated to start Saturday's game against the Reds at American Family Field.
With Freddy Peralta (shoulder) set to join Aaron Ashby (shoulder) on the injured list and with Eric Lauer (elbow) also at risk at landing on the shelf, Houser looks like he'll have a fairly clear path to a rotation spot moving forward. Houser will be making his second straight turn through the rotation this weekend after picking up a win Monday in Colorado while allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over five innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Picks up fifth win•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Starting Monday•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Works out of bullpen Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Knocked around in return•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Officially activated Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•