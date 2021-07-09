Houser allowed three unearned runs on five hits, four walks and a hit by pitch with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings versus Cincinnati. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander was a little shaky throughout the first four innings, but he was able to escape with no damage. In the fifth, an error, a fielder's choice and two walks loaded the bases before Houser was relieved by Jake Cousins, who then allowed two runs to score on a wild pitch. Cousins also gave up an RBI single to tack a third run on Houser's line, although none of them were earned. The 28-year-old starter finished the first half with a 3.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 71:38 K:BB through 86.2 innings.