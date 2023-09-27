Houser (7-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against St. Louis. He struck out five.

Despite retiring the first nine batters he faced, Houser finished Tuesday's start with four earned runs, including a solo homer to Tommy Edman in the fifth. Houser's struggles resulted in his first loss since Aug. 15, though, he missed a couple of weeks with an elbow injury. He'll likely take the mound once more before the end of the regular season, taking on the Cubs at American Family Field on Sunday.