Houser (3-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Reds after giving up six runs on five hits and four walks while fanning four across four innings.

Houser needed 91 pitches (49 strikes) just to get through four innings and cut his day short, though he was still tagged with the loss. The right-hander gave up a season-high six runs but has allowed two or more runs in seven straight appearances this season, posting a 5.68 during this month.