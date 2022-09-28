Manager Craig Counsell said Houser will likely be placed on the 15-day injured list after suffering a right groin strain during Tuesday's loss to Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser departed with the injury after 3.1 innings Tuesday, and his record dropped to 6-10 after he gave up three runs on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks. The right-hander rejoined the rotation in late August after he missed nearly two months with an elbow injury, and he's now poised to finish the season on the shelf with another injury. It's unclear if Houser would be available during the playoffs should the Brewers secure a spot.