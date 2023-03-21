Houser will pitch out of the bullpen for the Brewers to begin 2023, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Milwaukee's rotation is full at the moment with Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Eric Lauer and Wade Miley all cemented as starters to begin the year. That means Houser will shift to a bullpen role with the ability to start if one or more of those players was to miss time. The 30-year-old was shaky over his 21 starts (22 total appearances) in 2022 with a 4.73 ERA, 69:47 K:BB and 1.46 WHIP so it's not a surprise that the Brewers are opting to go with some more consistent options in the starting group. Houser can safely be ignored in fantasy formats as a multi-inning reliever who isn't likely to rack up the strikeouts or pick up saves.